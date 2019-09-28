Five years later, thousands of protesters descended upon a city park nestled between government buildings, armed with stacks of posters, stickers, fliers and cans of glue and spray paint. They rebuilt so-called “Lennon Walls” of anti-government graffiti, plastering them with the images that have shocked this city over the past weeks: police pummeling black-clad protesters, spraying commuters in the eyes with pepper spray and injured demonstrators clutching on to their wounds.

Hong Kong’s embattled leader faces barrage of criticism at ‘dialogue’ session

But protesters were also gathered with a message: covering every blank surface — walls, sidewalks and street signs — with posters encouraging mass action on Oct. 1, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Protesters see the anniversary as a climax for their movement, which, both in 2014 and today, centers on the fears that China under its leader Xi Jinping will erase the city’s cherished freedoms and autonomy.

“Without the experience five years ago, we could not develop such a belief” in importance of our freedoms, said 18-year old Kai Lo, gluing signs down in a city park. “The experience made us stronger.”

Protesters assembled the “Lennon Wall” of posters and graffiti to stretch from Victoria Park to Tamar Park, both significant landmarks for recent protests with historic turnouts. The rally Saturday evening was organized by the Civil Human Rights Front, the group that planned the first march against a now-scrapped bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China.

As the protest movement has grown in scope and focus, CHRF has facilitated several huge demonstrations denouncing police brutality and calling for universal suffrage for the semiautonomous territory.

Just 15 minutes after the rally began, protesters began to occupy Harcourt Road, the major thoroughfare they took over during the Umbrella Revolution and occupied several times more over the past months of protest.

Protesters arriving at the rally — which included children and the elderly — had to walk over grinning portraits of Xi, the Chinese president, which had been taped to the ground. Some took extra effort to stomp over the pictures and scrape their shoes over his face. Speakers blasted a rotation of protest song that have provided an ever evolving soundtrack of resistance. Attendees sang along to “Glory to Hong Kong” a recently written unofficial national anthem and a version of pop-singer Sia’s “Chandelier,” the lyrics reworked to admonish the police.

While police fired just 87 canisters of tear gas in 2014, more than 3,000 rounds along with hundreds of rubber bullets and sponge grenades have been used against the demonstrations over the past four months.

The use of the noxious gas has become so prevalent that protesters have become adept at quickly extinguishing the spewing canisters — covering them with pot lids or dousing them with water. Police have also deployed specialized trucks that blast demonstrators with high pressure hoses, the water mixed with chemical irritant and blue dye.

One of protesters’ key demands is for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to open a fully independent investigation into the police, but she has resisted, arguing that an existing mechanism is sufficient for the task. More people in Hong Kong are increasingly seeing the police as an illegitimate occupying force carrying out Beijing’s repression.

Protests in recent months have reinvigorated Hong Kong’s civil society, which was crushed and lost at the end of the Umbrella Movement. Jack Hui, a 27-year old administrator at a financial institution, said he felt “hopeless” at the end of the 79-day sit-in because it seemed impossible to keep “pushing forward the democratic revolution.”

“I couldn’t imagine our movement now would last for so long, for more than three months,” he said. “We’re just seeing the beginning of the emergence of the movement.”

Activists are also making a bid to join Hong Kong’s legislature in elections slated for November. Joshua Wong, who rose to prominence as a leader of the 2014 protests, announced he would run in next month's local elections for the position of district councilor.

“I’m convinced that democracy will grow from the ground from our community,” Wong, 22, said at a campaign launch event on Saturday morning where he appealed for a high voter turnout and said the elections were a way to continue pressure on the Hong Kong government and Beijing. “The battle ahead is a battle for our home and our homeland,” he added.

Timothy McLaughlin and Tiffany Liang contributed to this report.

