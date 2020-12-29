A notice from the Yantian People’s Procuratorate in Shenzhen on Wednesday said Tang Kai Yin, 31, had been sentenced to three years in prison and fined about $3,000 for organizing an illegal border crossing. Another defendant, Quinn Moon, 33, was sentenced to two years and fined about $2,300. The remaining eight were given seven months in prison and fines of $1,500 for participating in an illegal border crossing.

The court said it made its judgment “taking into account the circumstances of each defendant’s crime, its harmful consequences and their admission of guilt.” It did not say where the defendants would serve their sentences.

A notice from the court said it would not pursue cases against two in the group who were minors when charged with illegally crossing the border. Hong Kong’s police force on Wednesday confirmed the pair had returned to the city.

The 12 Hong Kongers, who were aged between 16 and 33 when they were detained, were affiliated with the pro-democracy protest movement that gripped the Asian financial center last year. Fearing persecution under a sweeping new national security law imposed by Beijing to stamp out demonstrations, the group on Aug. 23 took a speedboat from a small fishing village with the aim of reaching Taiwan. They were detained a few hours later in Chinese waters and held in Shenzhen. On Monday, 10 of the group were put on trial in a barricaded courthouse where diplomats, family members and foreign journalists were barred entry.

The case, coming on the heels of the contentious security law, is likely to have a further chilling effect on a city once known for its vibrant protest culture and protection of civil liberties. The law punishes vaguely defined crimes such as “secession” and “foreign interference” with heavy prison sentences and the possibility of trial in Chinese courts. Activists and pro-democracy campaigners face the stark choice of remaining in Hong Kong, awaiting likely arrest, or fleeing abroad.

“This episode will create an atmosphere of terror among dissidents and activists,” said Ho-Fung Hung, a professor of political economy at Johns Hopkins University. “This episode indicates the Hong Kong and Chinese authorities are serious about finding way to stem the flight of Hong Kong people fearing arrest.”

The group of 12 includes Andy Li, an activist who lobbied for international attention to what protesters saw as China’s encroachment on Hong Kong and violation of the “one country, two systems” framework, which was supposed to assure a high level of autonomy for the former British colony. Li, who had previously been arrested in Hong Kong under the national security law, was given seven months in prison.

Li Tsz-yin, who was also sentenced on Wednesday to seven months, was a first aid volunteer previously arrested at an unauthorized rally in September.

“Now I want him to come back as soon as possible,” said his mother, who asked to be identified by only her surname, Chan, citing security concerns.

Chan said that after hearing that the two minors would return to Hong Kong, she was hopeful. “I hoped the rest of them would come back, but they couldn’t,” she said, adding that she plans to travel to the Chinese mainland as soon as possible to see her son. “I’m very nervous right now, and have been very nervous before this sentencing.”

Human rights advocates, lawyers and foreign diplomats have said the detained Hong Kongers are at risk of torture and mistreatment in China’s opaque judicial system. Families of the defendants said the 12 were barred from choosing their own lawyers and have not been able to independently contact their relatives.

In a statement on Tuesday, the European Union called for the “immediate release” of all 12 Hong Kongers, criticizing Chinese authorities for barring diplomats and journalists from the proceedings a day earlier.

“The defendants’ rights to a fair trial and due process — in accordance with international human rights law and as provided by China’s Criminal Procedure Law — have not been respected. We call on China to guarantee procedural fairness and due process of law for these individuals,” it said.