Protests in Hong Kong expanded in geographical reach and demands on Sunday as thousands of people marched in the streets of populous neighborhood calling not just for the complete withdrawal of a bill allowing extradition to China but the right to vote as well.

Organizers rallied demonstrators around universal suffrage for Hong Kong, the latest indication of how the movement has grown to include broader demands — all squarely pointed at Beijing’s influence.

“We want total democracy in Hong Kong,” said Kelvin Wong, who declined to give his age. “We need to be autonomous.”

Sunday’s protest was held in Sha Tin, an area that only became populated in the 1970s as the city expanded. Protesters have deliberately moved into other neighborhoods of Hong Kong to carry their message to the wider population. Sha Tin is located in the New Territories, a hilly region between Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor and mainland China.

“We used to not really protest in residential areas, most of us think it’s not good to disturb the neighborhood,” said 26-year-old Jacky Chan, who says he has been involved in most of the protests over the past five weeks. “But it is significant that these residential neighborhoods will allow us to do these events here.”

He added that it could help spread a message to locals who may otherwise only be consuming pro-government news.



Anti-extradition bill protesters march during a rally in Shatin, Hong Kong, China, July 14, 2019. (Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

The citizens of the semiautonomous territory of Hong Kong do not directly vote for their leaders, who are instead chosen by a 1,200-committee out of a pool of candidates screened by Beijing.

Protests in 2014 known as the Umbrella Movement were a landmark moment in the city, shutting down parts of downtown over a demand for universal suffrage. Those protests were ultimately quashed without meeting their goals, and its leaders imprisoned.

“The extradition law has reminded us that what we really need above anything else is democracy,” added Chan. He and others want a government more accountable to the people of the city rather than authorities in Beijing and able to address their grievances over soaring living costs.

A separate protest was held on Saturday in Sheung Shui, close to Hong Kong’s border with the mainland city of Shenzhen, against “parallel traders” from China who buy baby formula and other necessities tax-free and then sell them to day-trippers from the mainland at a mark up.

Locals in the area say these traders have pushed out mom-and-pop shops and have depleted groceries and other supplies.

That demonstration on Saturday again descended into chaos, as protesters threw umbrellas and bottles at riot police and were pushed back with batons and pepper spray. Two people were arrested, and ambulances were seen transporting a few injured away from the protest site. A number of police officers were also injured, according to videos and local reports.

“Some protesters deliberately blocked the roads after the procession, hurled iron poles, scattered an unknown powder, charged police cordon lines and assaulted police officers,” the Hong Kong government said in a statement after the rally. “The government strongly condemns the violent acts committed.”

The government statement also detailed measures Hong Kong has taken to “mitigate the nuisance” caused by these parallel traders and said it would step up law enforcement against them. Parallel traders generally take advantage of multiple-entry visas into Hong Kong to facilitate their business, and sometimes hire illegal workers.

Ahead of Sunday’s protest, police deployed thousands of officers to the site and discussed contingency plans with the MTR Corporation, which runs Hong Kong’s subways. Roads were shut down to facilitate the crowd. By afternoon, the march was still overwhelmingly peaceful, with the elderly and children in attendance. They held signs with slogans like “freedom is not free” and “the government rules Hong Kong with violence.”

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam last week described the extradition plans as “dead,” and stressed that the Hong Kong legislature would be unable to push it forward after the groundswell of dissent. But she has repeatedly declined to fully withdrawal the bill, which in Hong Kong requires a specific legislative procedure rather than just a statement.

The weekend demonstrations were the latest indication of a sustained wave of dissent here that has grown to include demands unlikely to be met by Beijing authorities. Many in Hong Kong believe their leader, who is not directly elected, is illegitimate. Half a dozen more protests are planned for the coming week including a march led by the elderly.

All across Hong Kong, memorial walls — known as “Lennon Walls” for a memorial in Prague filled with messages supporting global causes — have cropped up. They were first used as a protest tool during the 2014 Umbrella Movement. Colorful sticky notes with inspirational messages now obscure walls at subway stations and overpasses.

