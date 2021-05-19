“I am very ready,” he said.
This week, Chan pleaded guilty to charges of organizing a protest on Oct. 1, 2019, and inciting others to turn up to the rally on China’s national day. A judge ordered that he be held in custody before his sentencing later this month.
Hong Kong’s jails are filling up with the likes of Chan. Some 2,500 people have undergone or are undergoing court proceedings in connection with the protests, which amounted to the biggest rebuke of Beijing’s rule on Chinese soil in decades. The defendants range from prominent activists to unknowns.
Chan’s case underscores the city’s political shift. He is a leader of the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), a civil society group that led the largest and most peaceful marches during 2019 — often with permits from the police — and which long operated with the authorities’ blessing. Now, in addition to prosecuting Chan and other front leaders, police have suggested the group might be illegal and have begun investigating its funding — a probable precursor to shutting it down.
Lau Siu-kai, a senior adviser to Beijing on Hong Kong policy issues, said the actions against Chan and CHRF are in line with China’s desire to “rectify the situation, end the chaos and bring back order and stability in Hong Kong,” with national security as the “paramount” concern.
“Past wrongs will no longer be tolerated,” he said. “We are talking about a new political situation and a new legal environment.”
Accidental leader
Chan was 16 when he started attending Hong Kong’s annual June 4 vigil to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. Straight-talking and unafraid to criticize his political allies, he caught the eye of Raphael Wong, a member of the League of Social Democrats, a left-leaning pro-democracy party, who recruited Chan as a party member in 2015. Chan, then in his freshman year at a vocational institute, finished the application at a bar over drinks with Wong, who described him as “quick-witted” and mature beyond his years.
Eventually, Chan grew disinterested in his tourism degree and began campaigning full-time for genuine democracy in Hong Kong. He helped candidates contest elections and liaised with the police to obtain protest permits — testament to the freedoms available until recently in the Chinese territory, where the right to assembly and free speech are meant to be protected under the city’s mini-constitution but have been curtailed by a new security law.
In 2017, Chan was invited to be a vice convener of CHRF, an umbrella group of pro-democracy parties and organizations known for arranging a peaceful march each year on July 1, the anniversary of Hong Kong’s 1997 handover to China. He took the opportunity.
But seismic changes were afoot in Hong Kong, sparked by Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s planned bill to allow extraditions to mainland China. The proposal unleashed a wave of anti-Beijing sentiment, and CHRF was front and center, helping to organize peaceful resistance through summer 2019. On June 9 that year, more than 1 million people showed up; days later, nearly 2 million participated in another demonstration organized by CHRF.
Chan was one of two Hong Kong pro-democracy leaders who accepted the 2019 John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service on behalf of the movement. Cindy McCain, in presenting the award, said the Hong Kongers were “fighting for something larger than themselves.”
'Just a boy'
Chan became a convener of CHRF in October last year, after China had passed the security law designed to end dissent and re-engineer Hong Kong’s institutions. He sought official approval for peaceful rallies and marches, but now was rebuffed by the authorities, who cited the pandemic.
By then, Chan had already been arrested twice, and he was arrested again on Dec. 8 for his role in planning a march on July 1 last year, hours after the security law took effect. It was the first time the march had been banned since Hong Kong reverted to Chinese rule.
Out on bail, he watched his friends and fellow activists disappear into the correctional system. Many were ensnared in mass arrests in January and charged under the security law for running in a primary; they face up to life in prison.
His friends’ fate left Chan feeling empty. More than just colleagues, they would swim together, listen to music and talk about the state of Hong Kong over plates of spaghetti. He tried to continue his activism, he said, but something was “lacking.”
In recent months, people have stopped turning up to CHRF meetings, he said, over fear of persecution. He joked that he has no one to convene, as civil society evaporates or goes underground.
“There is no use in having me alone calm them down and tell them not to be scared,” Chan said. “The people with more influence are already in jail, and I appear to be just a boy.”
In March, Chan lost his one source of solace amid the crackdown: His three-year-old dog suffocated while rummaging through trash.
No regrets
Away from the noisy bars and gym where Chan has spent much time recently, he has had quieter moments of reflection. He admits that he fears getting the maximum sentence for all his charges — a decade in prison.
“I think I would still relive this life,” he said. “I didn’t ask anyone to do anything high-risk, just to join rallies and peaceful civil disobedience movements, like activists in Hong Kong always did.”
Prison, he said, will be an opportunity to reflect on the protest movement. He plans to “finally slow down and have time” to jot down his thoughts, and assess what Hong Kong has gained or lost from resisting Beijing’s encroachment.
On Monday, dressed in an Avengers hoodie, Chan posed for photos with supporters and hugged some who turned up to the court to show solidarity. Others were there to catch a glimpse of Chan’s co-defendants who are serving time over separate charges, including media tycoon Jimmy Lai.
Chan waved at them, saying he was “coming to join them shortly.”
After two days of deliberation, the judge agreed with prosecutors who characterized Chan and his co-defendants as reckless for instigating others to protest despite the risk of violence, and denied them bail.
As correctional officers escorted Chan from the court, he shouted for Hong Kongers to “persist” before he disappeared from view as he was taken to a prison van.
