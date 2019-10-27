Police dogs were seen at protest clearance operations without any protective gear while riot officers wearing respirator masks fired tear gas.
The movement’s supporters say exposing dogs to tear gas amounts to animal cruelty and threatens their lives.
The force says on its Facebook page that “no police dog has passed away or felt unwell as a result of handling protests since June.”
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD