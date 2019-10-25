Branches of state-owned Chinese banks across the city reinforced their glass fronts with walls of steel on Friday.

A Japanese noodle chain, a sushi chain and Starbucks outlets that have been targeted by protesters have covered up their shopfronts with wooden panels. The three are reportedly operated by a restaurant company founded by a tycoon whose daughter has denounced the protesters.

Discount grocery shops and Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi’s boutique were also reinforced after being trashed in the recent mayhem.

