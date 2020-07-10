Officials reported 42 new cases on Thursday, 34 of them locally transmitted. Most of the new cases were related to known clusters, including an elderly home and several restaurants.
From Saturday, restaurants will only be allowed to operate at 60% of their seating capacity, with a maximum of eight people per table, while bars and nightclubs can only have up to four people per table.
Fitness centers and karaoke bars will be limited to eight patrons at any given time.
