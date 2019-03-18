In this photo released by MTR Corporation, two MTR trains sit after collision on the Tsuen Wan Line during testing of the rail company’s new signal system in Hong Kong Monday, March, 18, 2019. Two Hong Kong subway trains collided in early hours on Monday, leaving one train driver suffered leg injury and the other felt unwell after inhaling smoke. It cause service suspensions between affected stations. (MTR Corporation via AP) (Associated Press)

HONG KONG — Service has been suspended on part of one of Hong Kong’s main subway lines after an overnight crash during equipment testing.

Hong Kong media reports say the driver of one train injured his leg in the early Monday morning accident, and the other had smoke inhalation. Both were taken to a hospital.

Subway operator MTR Corp. said that service on the Tsuen Wan Line between Admiralty and Central stations has been suspended. The crash happened near Central.

Photos released by the MTR showed one of the trains tilted part way off the tracks and the doors knocked off one subway car entrance.

MTR Operations Director Lau Tin-shing said that the nighttime trials of a new signal system would be halted until the cause of the accident is determined.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.