The experience of the five, as recounted by Kenny — a 26-year-old civil engineer who, fearing repercussions, wanted to be identified only by his first name — as well as Taiwanese and Western officials and activists, shows the lengths to which self-ruled Taiwan has gone to protect and help fleeing Hong Kong protesters. As Beijing tightens the noose around Hong Kong’s democracy movement, Taiwan has emerged as a key destination for those escaping the dragnet — just as Hong Kong offered sanctuary for dissidents from mainland China in the 20th century.