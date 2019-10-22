But Taiwan’s premier rejected the idea, saying Chan Tong-kai should instead go on trial in Hong Kong when he is released Wednesday after serving a sentence for money laundering offenses.

Hong Kong’s leader proposed an extradition bill so Chan could be sent back to face charges in Taiwan. But fears that such a law would put residents at risk of being sent to mainland China’s murky judicial system sparked months of protests.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD