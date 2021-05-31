The ban followed weeks of warnings against participation. Pro-Beijing officials have said that the vigil’s call for a democratic China could be in violation of the security law, which punishes broadly defined crimes with life in prison. On Saturday, after vigil organizers lost an appeal to continue with the event, Hong Kong’s Security Bureau said that anyone participating in an unauthorized assembly could be jailed for up to five years and that those who publicize such an event could face an additional 12-month sentence.