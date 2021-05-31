Since China imposed a security law on Hong Kong last summer that outlaws dissent, authorities have embarked on a campaign to rewrite history. Museum exhibits are under renovation. The public broadcaster is scrubbing critical programs. Publishers are revising textbooks to fall in line with the Chinese government’s preferred narrative — in which Britain was an occupying power in Hong Kong, the Communist Party is a benevolent force and the homegrown struggle for democracy never existed. Beijing has set up a new “propaganda” division in the city.
But the battle is felt most keenly over the memory of June 4, which a handful of activists are trying to preserve despite the jailing of vigil organizers and warnings of possible arrest from the authorities.
As a measure of the authorities’ new no-tolerance attitude toward the date, a 65-year-old woman was briefly detained Sunday for holding a sign linked to June 4 on the street.
The vigil — the only large-scale commemoration of the Tiananmen massacre on Chinese soil — is emerging as a test of Hong Kong’s willingness to resist Beijing’s repression and a marker of what’s left of its civil society.
“Defending the memory of Tiananmen is the first line of defense,” said Chow Hang Tung, a barrister who is also a member of Lee’s group that organizes the yearly vigil. “We have to use this moment to say Hong Kong people will not submit to your rewriting of history.”
Erasing history
China has officially censored any discussion of the June 4 massacre and has never released a death toll of those killed. The 1989 crackdown ended months-long protests in the heart of Beijing calling for greater freedom; they had drawn crowds of up to a million — a rare outpouring of the Chinese people’s democratic aspirations. Hundreds of millions of Chinese still do not know what happened there.
Since the massacre — and even after the 1997 handover of Hong Kong from Britain to China — the territory allowed large-scale acknowledgment and discussion of June 4, marking the difference in freedoms guaranteed to its residents under the “one country, two systems” framework.
Many Hong Kong activists found their political awakening at the annual vigil held in Victoria Park, and it became a ritual for many families in the city.
The national security law, which passed last June, was designed to erase such differences between Hong Kong and the mainland. Since its passage, museums and textbooks have changed their language on topics deemed sensitive.
At the History Museum, the “Hong Kong Story” exhibition, an interactive journey through the city’s past, closed last October for a government-led revamp. A temporary, condensed exhibit mounted in its place has been criticized by historians for its subtle shift toward a Beijing-approved version of history, which de-emphasizes the role of Britain, Hong Kong’s colonial ruler. China is referred to as the “motherland” in the new exhibition, and the word “colony” has been removed in explainers.
Some textbooks have gone even further. Teaching materials for a subject called “liberal studies,” once hailed for its emphasis on critical thinking, refer to British rule as an “occupation” in violation of international conventions. History books for high school students have credited Hong Kong’s rise as an international finance center to the mainland, according to screenshots of the textbooks shared with The Washington Post, though its economic rise happened under the British in the 1950s.
Some textbook publishers have reduced mentions of the June 4 massacre to simply an “incident,” or they have removed them altogether. The city’s public broadcaster, which in recent months has been reined in by the government, removed an episode of a program showing organizers of the June 4 vigil running in a marathon to mark the massacre.
Louisa Lim, author of a book about the legacy of Tiananmen Square, said a “process of amnesia” in China is now being brought to Hong Kong, and is designed to inculcate in people a sense of belonging solely to the Chinese Communist Party.
“It is not just rewriting the past, but writing the future,” she said.
Violating the law
Police last week for the second year in a row cited the coronavirus pandemic in banning the June 4 vigil. Hong Kong, however, has recorded no new local infections for several days in a row, and events like art fairs and soccer games have been allowed to proceed.
The ban followed weeks of warnings against participation. Pro-Beijing officials have said that the vigil’s call for a democratic China could be in violation of the security law, which punishes broadly defined crimes with life in prison. On Saturday, after vigil organizers lost an appeal to continue with the event, Hong Kong’s Security Bureau said that anyone participating in an unauthorized assembly could be jailed for up to five years and that those who publicize such an event could face an additional 12-month sentence.
“If anyone attempts to challenge the law, including . . . [the] Hong Kong National Security Law, etc., the police will deal with it seriously,” the bureau added.
Despite similar warnings last year, prominent activists such as Joshua Wong entered the park, emboldening thousands of others to do the same. In comments on June 4 last year, Lee said authorities couldn’t stop the people from expressing their democratic will. The vigil was peaceful, and police made no arrests — at the time.
Wong, Lee and others were later arrested for their roles in the vigil, adding to the list of charges against them for their roles in other protests. Courts have imposed lengthy sentences whether or not the demonstrations involved violence.
“The cost of remembering is really escalating in Hong Kong,” said Lim, the writer.
Chow admits that the arrests and warnings have had the effect of “frightening people.”
“It is the reality we have to face that not all people can pay that price,” she said.
Light a candle
Organizers of the June 4 march in a news conference apologized to the public after the police banned their event, acknowledging that they could no longer organize the vigil in a “lawful manner.”
“We will stop promoting the vigil,” said Richard Tsoi, secretary of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, Lee and Chow’s group.
Still, pockets of resilience remain. At least seven churches plan to go ahead with Masses mourning those lost in the June 4 massacre. The Hong Kong Alliance has encouraged others to light a candle anywhere they are as an act of remembrance, even if they cannot gather at Victoria Park. Chow said she will, in her own capacity, continue to “light a candle in a place anyone can see,” keeping to the 32-year tradition.
“The government may be able to ban gatherings, but it cannot stop candles being lit in every corner of Hong Kong,” she said. “The more one wants to stifle the light, the brighter the candle will burn.”
Those in jail, too, remain defiant. Lee, addressing the court after pleading guilty to charges related to a protest on China’s National Day in 2019, described his lifelong activism as an “unrequited love” for his country.
“By my own definition, patriotism is loving my people,” he said. “The function of the national institution is to protect the freedom and dignity of its people, but not to control the minds and behavior of them.”