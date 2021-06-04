For those in Hong Kong, preserving the memory of June 4 is about more than just the victims lost there or their call for a more democratic China. The territory has come under an onslaught from Beijing in the wake of 2019 anti-government protests, most dramatically after the imposition of a national security law which criminalizes dissent with up to life in prison. As authorities rewrite Hong Kong’s history, erasing its long-standing democratic aspirations and emphasizing ties with the Chinese Communist Party, many here see the act of remembering June 4 as part of a broader effort to resist and honor the spirit of their city amid the suppression.