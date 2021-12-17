Debates have gone on as in previous elections; one candidate said he has been working to get a subway station built in a district that has had one since 1985. In another debate, a pro-Beijing social media influencer was challenged by a candidate on whether she had “landed from thin air” for the job and questioned her familiarity with local issues. She cited her popular YouTube page as evidence of her qualifications. Local media outlets aligned with Beijing continue to cover these as regular campaign events.