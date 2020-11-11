Beijing’s directive, which bypassed Hong Kong’s courts and political structures, underlined China’s tightening stranglehold on the financial center, whose autonomy it has rapidly eroded this year despite a previous promise to allow the city to largely run its own affairs until 2047.
The four lawmakers — among them the accountant Kenneth Leung and barrister Alvin Yeung, who leads a liberal, pro-democracy party — were barred from recontesting legislative elections originally scheduled for September but which the government postponed for a year, citing the coronavirus.
The sitting lawmakers were initially told they could continue serving their terms until the election. But on Wednesday, Beijing passed a resolution saying any lawmakers who support Hong Kong’s independence, or are otherwise deemed unpatriotic for misdeeds such as petitioning foreign powers to intervene in the city’s affairs, must be disqualified. Pro-democracy lawmakers had threatened to resign en masse if that happened, and are expected to do so later Wednesday.