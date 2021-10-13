The 23-foot tower of naked bodies twisted together, some mid-scream, was created by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiøt and is the last remaining Tiananmen commemoration on Chinese soil. Activists view the university’s demands for its removal as an egregious example of an official campaign to make Hong Kong more like mainland China, in the process stripping the city of its freedoms and identity. Officials have already banned an annual Tiananmen vigil and arrested activists. A museum documenting the crackdown has been shuttered and its online successor blocked in Hong Kong.