

A wildfire rages at Lake Conjola, Australia, on Thursday. The town was devastated when a blaze ripped through on New Year’s Eve, and it faces a new threat this weekend as weather conditions worsen. (Robert Oerlemans/AP)

After no news for three days, Anthony Brennan feared his older brother had perished in a wildfire that turned this bucolic coastal village into a scene of random destruction.

[Thousands flee Australia’s coastal towns as raging wildfires close in]



A house gutted by wildfires in the town of Lake Conjola this week. (Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images)

[Australia’s prime minister visited families devastated by the wildfires. It did not go well.]

'What can we do?'



A house and vehicle destroyed by bush fires at Lake Conjola on Jan. 1. At least eight people have been killed in Australia’s wildfires this week. (Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images)





A bleak new year

[Australia has its hottest day for a second straight day as areas face ‘catastrophic’ fire conditions]

The statewide Total Fire Ban will continue tomorrow with widespread Severe and Extreme fire danger, particularly in the south. Given the large and dangerous fires already burning, people are advised to leave the following areas: https://t.co/xqhIbgjhvA #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/3w2lLgeBJv — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 3, 2020



Boats are pulled ashore as smoke and wildfires rage behind Lake Conjola on Thursday. The town’s residents have been warned to brace for catastrophic fire conditions on Saturday. (Robert Oerlemans/AP)

Read more

Thousands flee Australia’s coastal towns as raging wildfires close in

Australia’s prime minister visited families devastated by the wildfires. It did not go well.

Amid bush fire crisis, this weekend may bring Australia its most dangerous weather for blazes

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news