Kovrig and Spavor, held in cramped cells in separate prisons, have been largely cut off from sunlight, their families and the outside world since their arrest on vague charges of spying on and stealing state secrets. In the more than 960 days since they’ve been detained, they’ve had a handful of calls with their families — combined — and 25 visits each from consular officials. Kovrig has passed the time by walking in circles, according to his family.