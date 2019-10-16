This, too, comes despite Washington’s global campaign to stop governments and telecom companies from buying Huawei’s next generation equipment, citing concerns that it could be used by the Chinese government to collect intelligence.

AD

Huawei said that its revenue were 24.4 percent higher in the nine months ending September than they were in the same period last year, growing to $86 billion. That represents a slight increase from the 23.2 percent annual growth it previously reported for the first six months of the year.

AD

The Shenzhen-based company said its profit margin grew by 8.7 percent compared to the first nine months of last year.

But Huawei’s numbers are not audited or complete — it is not a publicly listed company so it is not required to divulge its financials at all — and it did not give numbers for just the third quarter. Instead, it rolled them in with the numbers from the first half of the year, making it difficult to discern trends.



AD

The company, founded in 1987 by former People’s Liberation Army engineer Ren Zhengfei, has grown into a corporate behemoth that exemplifies the Communist Party’s vision for the country’s future: advanced high tech and entirely Chinese.

But Huawei’s emergence has been met with growing suspicions about its links to the party and whether it might be acting on its behalf.

AD

The Trump administration has been trying to shut Huawei out of the U.S. telecoms market to and to convince other governments around the world to do the same.

Huawei’s latest statement offered a riposte to that campaign. “In the carrier business, commercial deployment of 5G networks around the world has sped up,” the company statement said.

AD

It said it had signed more than 60 commercial contracts for 5G and shipped more than 400,000 of the base stations used to transmit it. This represented a significant jump from July, when the company reported having secured 50 commercial 5G contracts and shipped just 150,000 antenna units.

More than half the 5G contracts are in Europe, and just this week, the German government said it would not exclude any equipment makers from its 5G networks.

The third quarter is the first full quarter since President Trump signed an executive order in May essentially prohibiting U.S. companies from buying telecom equipment from Huawei.

It also placed Huawei and 70 of its affiliates on a blacklist, banning them from buying parts and components from American companies without U.S. government approval. However, it has granted two reprieves to allow limited sales to continue until Nov. 19.



Huawei has been stockpiling American parts and funding other supply chains. In August, it unveiled its own operating system, HarmonyOS, which it plans to put in its smartphones if it loses the ability to use Google’s Android system.

AD

AD

Ren, the company founder, has said he expects these efforts to shave about $10 billion off annual revenue, although there is little sign that has begun.

Huawei, the second-largest smartphone maker in the world since it overtook Apple earlier this year, said it shipped more than 185 million smartphones in the first nine months of this year. This suggested that its shipments were largely steady. In July, the company reported it had shipped 118 million phones in the first six months of the year.

Overall, Huawei has sent out 26 percent more handsets so far this year than in the first nine months of last year.

“In the consumer business, Huawei's smartphone business has grown steadily,” it said. “The company also saw rapid growth in other new businesses like PCs, tablets, wearables, and smart audio products.”

AD

AD

Separately, Ren’s daughter, Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, is fighting extradition from Canada to the United States, where she is wanted for allegedly breaching American sanctions against trading with Iran. She has been under house arrest in Vancouver since December last year.

Her extradition hearing is due to start in January and is expected to take the better part of a year.

AD