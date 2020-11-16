The announcement gave no financial details but said after the sale Huawei will have no ownership stake. The buyers are a group of 40 Chinese companies that include Honor retailers. Earlier news reports on rumors of a possible sale put the purchase price as high as 100 billion yuan ($15 billion).
“The move has been made by Honor’s industry chain to ensure its own survival,” said a Huawei statement.
The buyer is Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co., which was formed by a government-owned company in Shenzhen, the southern city where Huawei is headquartered, and a group of Honor retailers.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.