The spill began Friday when an accidental explosion on the barge blasted a hole in it hull. There were no reported injuries.
The accident has not affected the power supply to the commercial city of about half a million people because it has other power sources, Trenas said.
The coast guard said it was investigating and charges may be filed against the owners of the barge if needed.
