“The preliminary understanding is that the leakage is from a valve not handled well by a worker,” said Srijana Gummalla, Commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation. “The gas spread in the air up to a three kilometer [two mile] radius.” The factory had been shut since the country’s coronavirus lockdown in mid-March and was due to restart as the country begins to reopen again.
Disturbing visuals from local media showed people collapsing on streets. Policemen fanned those lying unconscious on pavements. Parents rushed crying children into ambulances.
Gumalla, the local official in charge, said the gas leaked was styrene, used in the production of plastics. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, short-term exposure to the gas can cause irritation in the eyes, affect mucuous membranes and have gastrointestinal effects. Some 1,500 families living in the vicinity of the plant have been evacuated by the authorities.
“Our skin started to burn and eyes began to water. We couldn’t breathe,” a resident told the News Minute, a local news website. “Children and elderly people were just falling unconscious.”
Fire engines have been pressed into service to douse the affected area with water to mitigate the impact. Officials said that while the spread had largely been controlled, a strong smell remained which could take up to eight hours to subside.
India had witnessed the world’s worst industrial disaster in 1984 in the city of Bhopal when a gas leak left thousands dead and injured hundreds of thousands.