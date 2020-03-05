This will be the first investigation opened by the court involving U.S. troops since it was officially established in 2002.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday called the ICC move “a truly breathtaking action by an unaccountable political institution masquerading as a legal body.”
The United States will take all necessary measures to resist investigation by “an unlawful so-called court,” he said in a press briefing.
Chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda initially requested to investigate possible war crimes in Afghanistan in 2017.
Bensouda said there was reason to believe that members of the U.S. military and intelligence agencies had “committed acts of torture, cruel treatment, outrages upon personal dignity, rape and sexual violence against conflict-related detainees in Afghanistan and other locations, principally in the 2003-2004 period.”
The Trump administration has taken a strong stand against the court’s authority, describing attempted probes involving U.S. forces as attacks on U.S. sovereignty that would subject Americans to unjust investigations.
In April, the United States revoked the court’s chief prosecutor’s entry visa, and last year Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened “economic sanctions, if the ICC does not change its course,” referring to the investigation into U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
When the court later decided to abandon the probe President Trump called the decision “a major international victory, not only for these patriots, but for the rule of law.” The ICC had decided that the lack of cooperation among the concerned parties made the chances of a successful prosecution remote.
But in Thursday’s ruling the court said in a statement it “erred” in that decision and that the court should have only considered “whether there was a reasonable factual basis for the Prosecutor to proceed.”
Carol Morello in Washington contributed reporting.