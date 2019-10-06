“To me, banning the masks is an erosion of our basic rights,” said 60-year-old Fred Wong, marching toward central Hong Kong in a green surgical mask. “We as the older ones should be ashamed of ourselves for not protecting our rights a long time ago, and we should be embarrassed if we don’t come out to fight for the future of the young.”

The Hong Kong police however fired a small amount of tear gas at the marching crowd at about 3:30 p.m. local time. The rally was not authorized, but at the point of the first tear gas rounds, protesters had not been confronting police.

At the other march in Mongkok, in Kowloon, police fired rubber bullets and bean bag rounds at the crowd, which was also peacefully marching.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam invoked sweeping emergency powers to enact the new law, a measure she hopes will stop violence that has increasingly become the hallmark of street protests that have continued on for almost five months. Protests were sparked by a now-withdrawn proposal to allow extraditions to mainland China, but the unrest has now swelled into a movement seeking direct elections for Hong Kong’s leaders and an independent investigation into the police.

Lam’s ban, however, has so far only has only sparked more anger. Violence on city streets swelled on Friday night, with dozens of businesses perceived as pro-Beijing vandalized and burned. The city was placed on an effective shutdown on Saturday as the entire subway network, shops and most supermarkets were closed.

Many are worried that the expanded police powers afforded by the law will only further a sense of impunity in the department, which is using increasingly harsh measures to suppress the demonstrations. In recent days, riot police presence has increased all over the city, with officers fully decked out in shields, helmets and sometimes, face coverings.

“In Hong Kong, we are seeing the police now covering their faces with black masks, almost like they have unlimited rights,” said Yeung, 18, only providing her last name citing the illegality of the march. “We have to fight back, and uphold the rule of law, because it is being applied with double standards.”

On Sunday morning, the High Court for the second time rejected a temporary injunction on the anti-mask law, this time filed by a group of two dozen pro-democracy lawmakers. The court however will still hear a judicial review of the law and the emergency powers used to implement it, and has expedited the case.

“The court obviously sees that there is an important constitutional principle at stake concerning our separation of powers, concerning the rule of law in Hong Kong. And that is why the court has agreed to grant us a very fast and quick hearing in the second half of this month,” Dennis Kwok, a pro-democracy lawmaker who represents the legal sector, said after the ruling.

“We will do our best to fight whether it is in court, whether it is in [the Legislative Council] or whether it is out there with the Hong Kong people,” he added, referring to the city’s lawmaking body.

