India will try to land on the moon early Saturday in what would be a triumphant climax of its Chandrayaan-2 mission and a boost for the country’s ambitious but scrappy space program, catapulting it into the world’s elite space club.

Chandrayaan-2’s lander, Vikram, will attempt to soft-land on the unexplored lunar south pole. If all goes according to plan, a six-wheeled rover, Pragyan, will roll onto the moon’s surface a few hours later.

Of the 38 soft-landing attempts made on the moon, only about half have succeeded. In April, Israel attempted to land a spacecraft on the lunar surface, only to fail in the final moments. India hopes to be the world’s fourth nation to complete this feat after the United States, Russia and China.

Chandrayaan-2, which suffered an initial hiccup in its first launch attempt that had to be aborted, blasted off successfully July 22. Since then, the spacecraft has completed crucial Earth and lunar orbit maneuvers before the lander separated from the orbiter.

Experts say the landing of Vikram, named after the country’s first space agency chief, will be challenging.

“India had already put an orbiter with Chandrayaan-1. For landing, the right orientation on flat, high-level ground is needed for it to be stable,” said Patrick Das Gupta, a professor in the physics and astrophysics department at Delhi University. “If, heaven forbid, due to some mistake the landing site is not established properly, it can topple over and make the coming out of the rover extremely difficult.”

K. Sivan, the Indian space agency chief, called the landing maneuver “ 15 minutes of terror ” in a television news interview.

The mission is a source of immense national pride. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in the space agency’s control room for the attempted landing. The news could help take some heat off the Modi government, which is grappling with an increasingly gloomy economic scenario marred by poor GDP figures and high unemployment rates.



“The lander carrying India’s flag reaching the moon is very symbolic,” said Pallava Bagla, science editor of news channel NDTV. “It is about nationalism and pride of 1.3 billion people.”

The event will be live-streamed on the space agency’s website and YouTube and Facebook pages as well as broadcast live on public television.

India’s first moon mission, Chandrayaan-1, launched in 2008, was instrumental in the discovery of water molecules on the lunar surface. The current mission, scientists say, will look for the presence of water, study the outer atmosphere of the moon and map its topography.

The orbiter, lander and rover are carrying more than a dozen scientific experiments, including a passive one from NASA.

“The scientific goals of Chandrayaan-2 are extremely exciting, which will reveal the dynamics of the moon,” said Das Gupta. “We are looking forward to the results.”

India’s mission comes as other nations and companies are eyeing the lunar surface. This year, China landed a spacecraft on the far side of the moon, a historic first, and has plans to land another craft in the coming months.

NASA is desperately trying to return to the moon — and had hoped to do so this year. Last year, the space agency chose nine companies to be eligible to bid on contracts to fly science experts to the lunar surface. At the time, NASA officials said they were pressing the companies to have a real sense of urgency.

“It’s important we get back to the moon as fast as possible,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told reporters this year. “We’re going to take shots on goal.”

Meanwhile, the Trump White House has directed the U.S. space agency to return astronauts to the moon by 2024, an aggressive timeline many think will be difficult to achieve.

One of the successes of India’s space program has been its cost-effectiveness. Chandrayaan-2 cost $141 million, a fraction of what the United States spent on its historic Apollo moon mission.

India also has begun preparations to send a manned mission to space by 2022.

“The world recognized India’s expertise in space when they reached Mars in their maiden attempt,” Bagla said. “With this, India will become one of a handful of countries to have end-to-end capabilities in space. It makes its own rockets, satellites, has an active program to send humans in space at a quarter of the cost. ”

Christian Davenport in Washington contributed to this report.

