Since then, tens of thousands of Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a stalemate near the site of the clash in Ladakh, with both sides braving brutal winter temperatures as talks have failed to lower frictions.

The latest incident took place hundreds of miles away along a different portion of the frontier in the eastern Himalayas.

Indian and Chinese soldiers engaged in a “minor faceoff” on Jan. 20 in the Naku La area of the state of Sikkim, the Indian Army said in a statement. The situation was “resolved by local commanders as per established protocols.”

Minor injuries were suffered on both sides, said an Indian official with knowledge of the incident who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter.

A second Indian official who also spoke on the condition of anonymity characterized the clash as “hand-to-hand combat.”

Indian media reports suggested that more than 20 Chinese and Indian soldiers were injured in the scuffle. The Indian Army statement did not mention injuries and asked the media to refrain from “exaggerating or overplaying” their reporting.

The current standoff began in May, when China intruded into areas claimed by India at several points along the frontier, experts say. They believe that China may now control as much as 400 square miles of territory that India considers its own.

Last week’s brawl came as India and China were preparing to meet for their ninth round of talks to resolve the standoff at the border, which is known as the Line of Actual Control.

