“Covid is testing our patience and capacity to bear pain,” he said. “After successful tackling the first wave, the nation’s morale was high. However this storm has shaken the nation.”

India weathered a major surge in coronavirus infections last September, approaching almost 100,000 new infections a day, but then it dropped off dramatically leading many to think the virus had been beaten.

Starting in March, however, the number of new cases has grown exponentially and topped 300,000 for the past four days. On Sunday it was announced that there had been 349,691 new cases in the last 24 hours — another global record. There were also 2,767 reported deaths, the highest for India.

Experts caution, however, that the figures are all an undercount in this vast nation of more than 1.3 billion.

The recent surge has been attributed to a degree of complacency as people and officials assumed the virus had been beaten, lifted restrictions and returned to old habits, as well as the emergence of new more virulent variants.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed support India and said the United States was looking for ways to help the country.

“Our hearts go out to the Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID-19 outbreak. We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government, and we will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India’s health care heroes,” he tweeted.

The comment comes amid calls from Indians for the United States to do more, including one by the head of India’s largest vaccine manufacturer for the lifting of a U.S. ban on exporting raw materials to make the doses.

The surge has been devastating for the nation’s health infrastructure and in hard hit cities like the capital New Delhi it is extremely difficult to find available hospital beds. There have also been fatalities in some hospitals as oxygen supplies have been disrupted or run out.

Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Sunday that the city’s lockdown would be extended another week until May 3.

During the prime minister’s radio address, he spoke with a doctor from Mumbai who urged people not to panic and suggested that the situation was manageable.

“The second wave came very fast. It is spreading faster. But the recovery rate is also faster. In this phase, young people and children are also being infected,” said Shashank Joshi.

However, deaths are at record levels and increasing at an exponential rate.

Cities are also reporting stunningly high positive rates for coronavirus tests. In Delhi, 1 in 3 people tested are positive while in the eastern city of Kolkata that number soars to 50 percent.

Amid the mounting health crisis, the government is moving to vaccinate people as quickly as possible, though the sheer size of the population makes it a daunting task.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry said more than 140 million vaccine doses had been administered in just 99 days, which it described as worldwide record.

In his speech, Modi said that starting May 1, anyone over the age of 18 would be eligible for the vaccine.