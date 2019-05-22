

Indian police personnel stand guard at the entrance of a counting center in Bangalore on the eve of the count for India’s general election. (Manjunath Kiran/AFP/Getty Images)

Counting has begun in the world’s largest election, a vote with far-reaching consequences for India’s democracy and economy.

Over the past six weeks, hundreds of millions of Indians cast their ballots using electronic voting machines in polling booths across the length and breadth of the country.

According to exit polls released after the voting concluded Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is tipped to return to power.

Modi leads the Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, which is known for its center-right politics and embrace of Hindu nationalism — the belief that India, home to a diversity of faiths, is fundamentally a Hindu nation rather than a secular republic.

If the exit polls prove accurate, the BJP and its allies are expected to win a clear majority of the 543 seats up for grabs in India’s Parliament, a result that would represent a striking vote of confidence in Modi’s leadership.

But other scenarios are also possible: The BJP and its partners could fall short of a majority, forcing them to recruit new allies to form a government. Or, a coalition of opposition parties could cobble together its own majority in parliament, although that outcome appears unlikely.

The vote-counting will continue throughout the day on Thursday, but the outcome could be evident within hours if the tallies reflect a clear trend. Arriving at the final counts will take longer, with full results expected in the evening local time.

Modi, 68, is the son of a tea seller who rose through the ranks of a right-wing Hindu nationalist organization before joining politics. He is the most popular politician in the country, a talented speaker who thrills his supporters with his vision of a muscular and assertive India.

But his detractors say that Modi’s brand of Hindu nationalism risks turning a fifth of the population — India’s religious minorities — into second-class citizens. Reports of violence by Hindu extremists, including lynchings, increased since he came to power in 2014. Media freedom has decreased under his tenure, while government pressure on critics and independent institutions has grown.



Modi attends a ceremony to thank the Union Council of Ministers for its contribution in India’s general election. (Prakash Singh/AFP/Getty Images)

Modi swept to power five years ago promising to transform India’s economy, but progress has been fitful. The government has built roads, launched a high-profile cleanliness drive and implemented a nationwide value-added tax. But while the economy continues to expand, it is not creating nearly enough jobs. Last year, unemployment rose to a 45-year high, according to official statistics that were leaked to the media after the government sought to suppress them.

Two months before voting began, a suicide bomber killed 40 Indian security forces in the disputed region of Kashmir. Modi launched a retaliatory airstrike on an alleged terrorist training camp within Pakistan, an unprecedented step for India.

There is no proof the strikes killed any militants. In the confrontation that followed, an Indian pilot was captured by Pakistan and six Indian soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash now believed to be a case of friendly fire. But on the campaign trail, Modi repeatedly cited the strikes as proof of his government’s unique ability to combat terrorism and his toughness in matters of national security.

After the official campaigning period ended, Modi went to a Hindu pilgrimage site high in Himalayan mountains where he prayed and mediated overnight in a cave, an exercise in piety broadcast across the nation.

Modi successfully turned India’s parliamentary system into a presidential-style contest, said Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The message to voters was that “a vote for the BJP was a vote for Modi,” Vaishnav said. Meanwhile, the opposition had no single national leader who could “go toe-to-toe” with the prime minister in terms of popularity.

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Indian National Congress, the main opposition party, tried to dent Modi’s dominance. He attacked Modi for threatening the secularism promoted by the country’s founders and for failing to create jobs for millions of young people or to help struggling farmers.

Modi struck back, calling Gandhi the scion of a corrupt dynasty. Gandhi’s father, grandmother and great-grandfather all served as prime ministers of India. (The family is not related to independence leader Mohandas Gandhi.)

Niha Masih contributed to this report.

