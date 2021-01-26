Early on Tuesday, some farmers deviated from the protest routes approved by police. Instead they drove and marched toward the center of the city, taking over a major intersection and climbing the ramparts of Delhi's famed Red Fort built in the 17th century.

Police fired tear gas canisters and beat protesters with sticks at several locations after farmers broke through barricades. A major confrontation unfolded near India’s Supreme Court where farmers threw stones and drove tractors at high speed toward police personnel. One farmer died in what police said was an accident, reported New Delhi Television. Several police officers were also reportedly injured.

The tenacity of the farmer protests and the chaotic scenes in Delhi represent a growing political problem for the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which won a landslide reelection victory in 2019.

The farmers want the government to rescind the three laws, which deregulate the buying and selling of agricultural goods. Last week, the government offered to suspend implementation of the laws for 18 months, but farmer unions have stuck to their demand for a full repeal.

Farmers fear that the new laws will undermine the system of guaranteed prices for certain crops and allow large corporations to exploit cultivators. The government says that the reforms are necessary in order to shift away from outdated practices and liberalize the sector.

For Modi — the most powerful Indian prime minister in five decades — the farm reforms represent a rare miscalculation. In late 2019, widespread protests broke out in cities across the country against a new citizenship law, but the pandemic derailed them. The protests by farmers, many of whom belong to India’s Sikh minority, have proven organized and durable.

Opposition parties have expressed solidarity with the protests but farmer groups have kept their distance to avoid politicizing their movement.

The anger among farmers reflects a “larger crisis” of stagnating incomes in states such as Punjab and Haryana which “generally saw rising prosperity in the last 50 years,” said Mahesh Rangarajan, a historian at Ashoka University. “The law is only the flash point.”

On Tuesday, farmer leaders pleaded for the protesters to maintain peace and return to the designated routes. An umbrella group of farmer unions released a statement disassociating itself from “elements that have violated our discipline.” Politicians also called for calm.

Hundreds of protesters entered the Red Fort, formerly home to rulers of the Mughal dynasty and a symbol of state power in India. They scaled the monument’s walls and hoisted a flag associated with Sikhism as armed police in riot gear looked on.

Kaka Singh, 21, was overwhelmed by the sight of the flag flying atop the ramparts. For the last two months, Singh was among tens of thousands of farmers camped out at the border between Delhi and Haryana. “We are challenging Modi to listen to our voices,” he said. “We have shown this government our strength. "

The clashes unfolded on Republic Day, a national holiday marking the birth of India’s constitution that is celebrated with a military parade down Delhi’s main ceremonial avenue.

Farmers planned a different kind of commemoration. Shriram Singh, 78, a village head from Uttar Pradesh, said he led 2,000 people on 500 tractors into Delhi on Tuesday. “Modi is not listening to farmers,” he said. “He thinks we are weak, but we will show him today how determined farmers are.”

At an entry point into Delhi from the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning, there was a sense of exuberance. A field of tractors filled the highway in neat lines as far as the eye could see. Farmers – who waved Indian flags and sang folk songs as they drove – said they were thrilled to enter the national capital after a sit-in that has lasted more than 60 days.

Somnam Ramprasad, 75, a farmer from Moradabad, said he woke up at 4 a.m. to make sure he would be part of what he called a “historic day.” Modi is “trying to mislead the world but he cannot mislead the farmers,” he said.