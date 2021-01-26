Early on Tuesday, some farmers deviated from the protest routes that union leaders had decided with police. Instead they drove and marched toward the center of the city, taking over a major intersection and climbing the ramparts of Delhi’s famed Red Fort built in the 17th century.

Police fired tear gas canisters and beat protesters with sticks at several locations after farmers broke through barricades. Some farmers drove tractors at high speed toward police personnel in an area that is home to the police headquarters and close to India’s Supreme Court. There were reports of injuries and one death, but The Washington Post was unable to confirm the news.

The tenacity of the farmer protests and the chaotic scenes in Delhi represent a growing political problem for the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which won a landslide reelection victory in 2019.

The farmers want the government to rescind the three laws, which deregulate the buying and selling of agricultural goods. Last week, the government offered to suspend implementation of the laws for 18 months, but farmer unions have stuck to their demand for a full repeal.

Political leaders, farmer union officials and a Delhi police spokesman called for calm on Tuesday as the protests continued. The demonstrations unfolded on Republic Day, a national holiday marking the birth of India’s constitution that is celebrated with a military parade down Delhi’s main ceremonial avenue.

Farmers planned a different kind of commemoration. Shriram Singh, 78, a village head from Uttar Pradesh, said he led 2,000 people on 500 tractors into Delhi on Tuesday. “Modi is not listening to farmers,” he said. “He thinks we are weak, but we will show him today how determined farmers are.”

At an entry point into Delhi from the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning, there was a sense of exuberance. A field of tractors filled the highway in neat lines as far as the eye could see. Farmers – who waved Indian flags and sang folk songs as they drove – said they were thrilled to enter the national capital after a sit-in that has lasted more than 60 days.

Somnam Ramprasad, 75, a farmer from Moradabad, said he woke up at 4 a.m. to make sure he would be part of what he called a “historic day.” Modi is “trying to mislead the world but he cannot mislead the farmers,” he said.