Dhoni, who played in 90 tests, 350 one-day internationals and 98 Twenty20s for his country, was dropped from India’s list of 27 centrally-contracted players in January.
He has not played international cricket since last year’s 50-over World Cup.
Dhoni made his test debut in 2005 and retired from the longer format of the game nine years later.
He was one of his country’s most successful captains before standing down as skipper of the limited-over teams in 2017.
Under Dhoni’s stewardship, India won the T20 World Cup in 2007, the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.
The team also reached the top of the test rankings in 2009 under his leadership.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.