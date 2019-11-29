Rajapaksa thanked India for its assistance and said he will work with New Delhi to ensure that the Indian Ocean remains a zone of peace.

India has been concerned about Sri Lanka leaning toward China, which is seeking more influence in the Indian Ocean region.

The two leaders told reporters on Friday that they also discussed increased cooperation in countering terrorism.

