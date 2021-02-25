Indian and Pakistani soldiers regularly exchange mortar and small-arms fire in the region, a situation that analysts have described as a war by other means. The low-grade conflict is deadly, with dozens of villagers and military personnel killed each year.

Relations between the two neighbors have been frosty since 2019, when India conducted an airstrike in Pakistan after a terrorist attack killed 40 Indian soldiers in Kashmir. The two countries then engaged in their first aerial dogfight in nearly 50 years.

Cross-border firing in Kashmir ­— which can involve everything from small arms to artillery — has also intensified. There were more than 5,000 such incidents in 2020, according to Indian data, the highest such figure since 2002.

“You’re looking at a lot of loss of life, with villagers getting killed on both sides,” said Happymon Jacob, a professor of international studies and the author of a book on clashes between India and Pakistan in Kashmir.

The new agreement — if effective — is “pathbreaking,” said Jacob. It will reduce violence and allow both countries to tell the international community and the Biden administration that they are taking steps to stabilize Kashmir, he said.

This is a “very positive development,” said Hasan Askari Rizvi, a security analyst in Pakistan who nevertheless cautioned that it remains unclear whether the agreement will be implemented successfully. If the firing ceases, Rizvi said, it opens the door to other confidence-building measures, including making it easier for people and goods to travel between India and Pakistan.

In theory, there already is a cease-fire agreement in place between the two countries, which share both an international border and a 460-mile long unofficial frontier in Kashmir known as the Line of Control.

The cease-fire understanding was announced in 2003 and, for the next several years, the Line of Control was relatively quiet. But after terrorists killed more than 160 people in Mumbai in 2008 — an attack carried out by a Pakistan-based militant group — violations began to increase. Since 2014, they have soared tenfold.