Kalia says three civilians were also injured in the Pakistani firing. He called it an “unprovoked” violation of a 2003 cease-fire accord between India and Pakistan.
Pakistan did not immediately comment.
India and Pakistan have a long history of bitter relations over Kashmir, which both claim. The renewed fighting comes amid the ongoing lockdown in Kashmir after India stripped the region of its semi-autonomy in early August.
