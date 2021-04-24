India reported 346,786 new cases — including 2,624 deaths — the third consecutive day of record-breaking infections even as other parts of the world, including the United States and Europe, expand vaccinations and look ahead to further easing pandemic restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

“Urgent SOS help,” Moolchand Healthcare, a private hospital chain, tweeted in a message to India’s government Saturday. “We have less than 2 hours of oxygen supply. We are desperate … Have over 135 COVID pt [patients] with many on life support.”

Advertisement

It was already too late at another hospital in New Delhi. At least 20 critically ill patients died late Friday at the Jaipur Golden Hospital after a seven-hour delay in oxygen delivery, according to medical director DK Baluja.

“Everything we had was exhausted,” Baluja told CNN. “The oxygen was not supplied on time. It was supposed to come in at 5 p.m. but it came around midnight.”

The hospital’s oxygen supply was close to running out again, Baluja said.

The country’s sudden exponential surge, driven in part by highly transmissible variants of the coronavirus, has caught the country entirely off guard.

Story continues below advertisement

At the start of the year, daily new coronavirus cases had dropped to fewer than 20,000. Emboldened by the decline, the government reopened public places and permitted crowded election rallies and religious ceremonies.

Advertisement

In March, India’s health minister, Harsh Vardhan, said the country was near the pandemic’s “endgame.” The government began increasing exports of medical resources, including oxygen tanks and coronavirus vaccines.

By mid-April, infections in India were rising so fast that everything from coronavirus tests to ventilators were suddenly in short supply.

Scientists do not yet know how much variants are driving India’s latest wave. But anger at Prime Minister Narendra Modi is growing over his decision to allow rallies and festivals that played well with his political base despite the superspreader potential.

Story continues below advertisement

India’s official per capita case numbers are still less than the United States. But public health experts worry India could be harbinger for other countries that reopen too fast.