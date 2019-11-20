Asked by lawmakers in Parliament how soon the restrictions are likely to be lifted, Shah says authorities have to fix priorities when it comes to security and the fight against terrorism.

India stripped the region of its semi-autonomous powers and implemented a strict clampdown on Aug. 5. It sent tens of thousands of extra troops to the region and detained thousands of people.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD