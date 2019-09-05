A Kashmiri man makes a call to a relative after landline phones were restored in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Indian authorities say they have restored all landline phones in the Himalayan region of Kashmir after communication services, including mobile Internet, were suspended on Aug. 5, when India’s Hindu-nationalist government revoked the disputed Muslim-majority region’s special constitutional status and put the region under strict security lockdown. (Mukhtar Khan/Associated Press)

SRINAGAR, India — Officials say they have restored all landline phone service in Indian-administered Kashmir after suspending most communications, including mobile internet, on Aug. 5 when India’s Hindu nationalist-led government revoked the Muslim-majority region’s special constitutional status and imposed a strict security lockdown.

In Srinagar, the disputed region’s main city, people lined up at offices or homes that have landline telephones to contact family and friends after being cut off for a month.

Cellphone and internet services have not been restored.

