Anand says Indian soldiers “retaliated effectively.” He called it an “unprovoked” violation of the 2003 cease-fire between Indian and Pakistan.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan.

A local civil administrator, Rahul Yadav, said at least three villages were affected by Tuesday’s cross-border shelling. He said one of dead was a 17-year-old student and the other was a 25-year-old woman. He said all the injured were being treated in hospitals.

India and Pakistan have a long history of bitter relations over Kashmir, which both claim. Tuesday’s fighting comes amid a lockdown in Indian-administered Kashmir after New Delhi stripped the region of its semi-autonomy in early August.

