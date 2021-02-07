Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand’s police chief, said the avalanche occurred at 11 a.m. Authorities evacuated several villages downstream.

Television channels aired footage of water barreling down a narrow canyon and sweeping away the power plant at its base. A second state-run power plant nearby also suffered extensive damage.

Most of the missing were workers at the two power plants. Military troops dug a ditch to rescue more than a dozen workers trapped in a tunnel. Videos of the operation showed rescue workers pulling out a man who flung his arms in the air victoriously.

Girish Joshi, a consultant with the state’s disaster management authority, said an eight-mile stretch of the river was affected, but there was no further danger. “The river levels are normal now,” he said. Authorities in the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh said they were on alert and monitoring water levels.

Uttarakhand suffered a flood in 2013 that claimed thousands of lives. Analysts have blamed climate change and unchecked construction for such disasters.

“This looks very much like a climate change event,” said Anjal Prakash, a professor at the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad. “The glaciers are melting due to global warming.”

Prakash, who serves on a United Nations panel on climate change, said the Himalayan area is one of the least monitored in the region, and the disaster Sunday shows how vulnerable it can be.

Farooq Azam, a specialist in glaciology and hydrology at the Indian Institute of Technology in Indore, said glacial bursts are rare. He said more information is needed to understand the event Sunday, but “climate change-driven erratic weather patterns” such as increased snowfall and rainfall and warmer winters have led to the melting of “a lot of snow.”