Indian media reported at least a dozen deaths in the past week on the trains, including a 35-year-old woman who was found in Muzaffarpur in Bihar state. A video of her body lying in the train station with her toddler playing nearby was widely shared on social media.
Authorities found two bodies when a train arrived this week in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh state.
Yadav denied reports of food and water shortages on the trains. He declined to specify how many people had died, but said health authorities are investigating the causes. Television reports have shown desperate migrants looting food trolleys at railroad stations and in trains.
Yadav said railroad authorities arranged for doctors to help 30 women deliver babies during their journeys.
A nationwide coronavirus lockdown imposed by the government on March 25 caused many impoverished migrant workers in cities to lose their jobs. Many made grueling and dangerous trips back to their hometowns, with most public transport including trains halted under the lockdown. The government began arranging special trains on May 1 to take migrants home.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.