Two senior officials at Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the contents of the letter to The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government policy.
“As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan,” Modi wrote in the letter, but added: “For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative.”
The development comes days after Khan expressed his desire for good relations with India, but said the first step should be taken by India as his past peace overtures were not positively received.
The letter also comes days after Pakistan’s powerful army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, at a seminar on security issues in Islamabad, called for a peaceful resolution in the disputed region of Kashmir and for peace talks with archrival India.
The disputed Himalayan region is split between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety. The two countries have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.