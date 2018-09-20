NEW DELHI — Police arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly raping his teenage daughter for four years in western India, police said Thursday.

The man was living with his 14-year-old daughter after separating from his wife and two sons seven years ago in Thane city near Mumbai, India’s financial capital, said police officer S.B. Patil.

The girl approached her neighbors who helped her in filing a complaint against her father this week, Patil said.

Police arrested the father on Wednesday, he said.

Rising incidents of brutal sexual assaults against girls and women have galvanized India, where such crimes had been quietly accepted in the past.

The government has increased punishment for rape of an adult to 20 years in prison. India’s government also approved the death penalty for people convicted of raping children under age 12.

