NEW DELHI — An Indian court has sentenced a former police officer who alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s complicity in the killings of Muslims in Gujarat state in 2002 to life in prison over the death of a person in custody.

Judge D.N. Vyas sentenced Sanjiv Bhatt on Thursday in a case related to the arrest of 150 people, one of whom died in police detention in western Gujarat state in 1990. The man’s family said he was tortured by Bhatt and other police officers.

Bhatt and his family alleged that he was targeted by the government because of his allegations against Modi when his was the top elected official of Gujarat state in 2002 before he became prime minister in 2014.

Modi has denied any role in the killing of Muslims.

