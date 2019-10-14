Singh says five people from a single family were killed at the location, while another five succumbed to their injuries in a hospital.
Building collapses are common in India during the monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly constructed. Uttar Pradesh and some other Indian states were lashed by heavy rains last month.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
