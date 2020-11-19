Police said they were verifying the identities of those killed.
Traffic on the busy highway was stopped by the police.
Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, and both claim the region in its entirety.
Insurgent groups have been fighting for Kashmir’s independence from India or its merger with Pakistan since 1989. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Islamabad denies.
Pakistan says it only provides moral and diplomatic support to insurgents.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.