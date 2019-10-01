Congress, now the main opposition party, enjoyed decades of popularity after independence but suffered huge losses in the last two general elections. The BJP, the current governing party, promotes Hindu nationalism and won a landslide victory in this spring’s polls.
While secular, social-democratic Congress seems like the natural heir, its recent weak leadership has allowed the BJP to co-opt Gandhi’s legacy into its Hindu nationalist agenda.
