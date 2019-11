Authorities say almost 1.2 million registered vehicles in Delhi will be off-road every day during the two-week restrictions.

New Delhi is one of the world’s most polluted cities, and hazardous air is chronic from October until February.

Authorities have already declared a public health emergency in New Delhi and ordered the closure of schools.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD