By Associated PressSeptember 15, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDTNEW DELHI — India’s Health Ministry says coronavirus cases in the country have surpassed 5 million and 82,066 people have died.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy