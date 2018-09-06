Indian members and supporters of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) community celebrate the Supreme Court decision to strike down a colonial-era ban on gay sex, in Mumbai on Sept. 6, 2018 (INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP/Getty Images)

India’s top court overturned a 157-year old law criminalizing gay sex in a landmark victory for gay rights in the world’s largest democracy.

A panel of five judges issued a unanimous judgment striking down the provision and affirming the right to equality and dignity.

“Respect for individual choice is the essence of liberty,” Dipak Misra, India’s chief justice, told a packed courtroom. “This freedom can only be fulfilled when each of us realizes that the LGBT community possesses equal rights.”

Activists have struggled for nearly a decade to invalidate Section 377 of the Indian penal code, which dates to the colonial era. The law prohibited consensual “carnal intercourse against the order of nature.”

While the statute was rarely used as a basis for prosecution, its presence meant that gay people could face threats, harassment and blackmail. It also served as a constant reminder to the gay community that the state considered their sexuality illegal.

The ruling sparked jubilation among members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer community. News channels showed people in cities across India crying and embracing as they celebrated the historic decision.

