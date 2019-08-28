FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, file photo, a Kashmiri family waits for a lift to take their sick child to hospital as Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard near a checkpoint during lockdown in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. India’s top court takes up a legal challenge to the government’s decision to scrap the special status of the Indian-controlled Kashmir and says five judges will start a regular hearing in October. The Supreme Court gave no immediate ruling after a preliminary hearing on the petitions on Wednesday, Aug. 28. (Dar Yasin, File/Associated Press)

NEW DELHI — India’s top court is taking up legal challenges to the government’s decision to revoke Indian-controlled Kashmir’s special status and has asked the government to explain its stance to the court.

The Supreme Court held a preliminary hearing on the petitions Wednesday and said five judges will start a regular hearing in October.

It ordered the federal government to file its replies to 14 petitions and inform the court about the media restrictions imposed in Kashmir.

India’s Hindu-led government imposed a security lockdown and communications blackout in Muslim-majority Kashmir to avoid a violent reaction to the Aug. 5 decision to downgrade the region’s autonomy.

The decision has touched off anger in Indian-controlled Kashmir and in neighboring Pakistan. Kashmir is claimed by both nations and divided between them.

